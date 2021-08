Take date night at home to the next level by bringing the fun outdoors. Instead of Netflix and chilling on the couch, set up your very own movie theater in the backyard for the coziest cinematic experience ever. As long as you’ve got your own rooftop or front porch, or you buy tickets to see a drive-in movie or a movie in the park, you can plan a super romantic date night with your partner or a fun hangout with your BFFs. All you need is a good setup that includes a solid projector, a few throw pillows, and an assortment of Instagram captions for outdoor movie nights, and you’ll be ready to post your comfy and cute selfies for everyone to see.