The momentum has shifted in favour of the US dollar again, according to economists at ABN Amro. However, they still see the EUR/USD trading around the 1.18 level by end-2021. “The US employment report was better than expected. Moreover, comments of Fed speakers have kept alive expectations of a taper announcement this year. As a result of these developments the 10-year US nominal and real yields have risen, as have expectations of a possible Fed rate hike at the end of 2022. This has lifted the US dollar across the board.”