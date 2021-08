If you were addicted to Diablo 2 when it was first released, but are on the fence about playing the new “Resurrected” version, this might be the push you need. Diablo 2: Resurrected cinematics are out – and they look unbelievably good. It’s as if the creators of this renewed title went back and kidnapped the original creators of the game and said, hey, come to the future and make the same product, but use our futuristic graphics to see your vision to finality.