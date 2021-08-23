PEARL RIVER, LA - Larry C. Tester, a longtime resident of Pearl River, LA, passed away on August 18, 2021 at the age of 75. He was a native of Johnson City, TN, born on August 13, 1946 to his loving parents, the late Bert Tester and Madge McCurry Tester. Larry is the brother of Albert Tester of Palm Bay, FL. and Carolyn Huffine of Jonesborough TN. He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Dr. Sarah A. Tester who passed in Dec. 2020.