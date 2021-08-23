Cancel
Why Twitter Can’t Afford to Ease Up in Fake-News Fight

By Kevin Tran, More Stories
Variety
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter may not be the biggest Silicon Valley-based social media company, but it’s still struggled just as much as the big fish in keeping a lid on misinformation. For example, the German Marshall Fund of the United States earlier this year found that shares of content from deceptive sites by verified Twitter accounts reached an all-time high in Q4 2020. That same study, which was based on an analysis of NewsWhip data, found interaction with deceptive sites on Facebook leading up to the 2020 election was more than twice that leading up to the 2016 election.

