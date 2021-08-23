Why Twitter Can’t Afford to Ease Up in Fake-News Fight

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican U.S. representative who is part of the GOP’s anti-vax wing, was suspended by Twitter for one week after she posted a tweet that said the FDA should not approve COVID-19 vaccines and that the vaccines were “failing.” On Monday, Greene had written in a tweet, “The FDA should not approve the covid vaccines. There are too many reports of infection & spread of #COVID19 among vaccinated people. These vaccines are failing & do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks. Vaccine mandates & passports violate individual freedoms.” According to the Centers for Disease...