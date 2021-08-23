Let’s Sing 2022 announced for Nintendo Switch, out this November

Ahead of QuakeCon 2021, id Software’s original Quake is suddenly available digitally and remastered on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. This $9.99 souped-up Nintendo Switch port of Quake includes gyroscopic controls, local and online multiplayer including co-op, and support for additional downloadable content, missions, and free mods. It also offers upward of 1080p with widescreen support, plus “dynamic and colored lighting, anti-aliasing, depth of field, the original, atmospheric soundtrack and theme song by Trent Reznor, and more.” Original expansion packs The Scourge of Armagon and Dissolution of Eternity come along for the ride, in addition to two more expansions created by MachineGames, Dimensions of the Past and the brand new Dimension of the Machine.
