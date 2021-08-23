Let’s Sing 2022 announced for Nintendo Switch, out this November

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for August 10th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got news about not one but two games making their way over to the Switch soon. One of them has Spider-Man! Then we have a pair of reviews to look at. Mikhail is back again today with a review of Doomsday Vault, and I’ve got a review of the spiffy new Spelunker HD Deluxe. Then, it’s on to the new releases of the day which includes the rather promising Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle among other titles. We finish things up in the usual fashion with lists of incoming and outgoing sales. Let’s go to it!