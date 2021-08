Last year, as the pandemic took hold, the world experienced a shift like never before. Restrictions on movement both locally and internationally had a devastating impact on the travel and tourism sector, with a 67 percent drop in hotel occupancy in the UK. As restrictions start to be lifted it is apparent that consumer behavior has and will continue to be altered as a result of recent events, and what’s more there are still many unpredictable months ahead for this sector. It follows that the hospitality and tourism industry need to take stock and revaluate their business structure in line with current needs and the desires of the “new” market. Digital technologies that have the potential to revolutionize the travel, transportation and hospitality industry, are similarly empowering customers. As a result, consumers expect innovation at an affordable price through a personalized, engaging and seamless experience that continuously evolves over time.