Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Chart Of The Day: Bitcoin Primed For Pullback Ahead Of Possible New Highs

By Pinchas Cohen/Investing.com - Investing.com
investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin breached the $50,000 stronghold this past weekend, for the first time since May 11. It was a dramatic turnaround for the cryptocurrency which, as recently as the end of July, was hovering below $30K. Though no clear fundamental drivers are apparent, some are citing PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL ) announcement...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pullback#Pypl#Btc Usd#Dma#Rsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketszycrypto.com

Cardano, Solana Product Inflows Are On Rage As Bitcoin Outflows Go Mammoth

Bitcoin, the pioneer cryptocurrency, has been recovering from the price slump that saw it drop to as low as about $29,000 from its all-time high of $64,846 reached in April. Its recent price performance has seen it rally some 44% in the last one month to reach a high of over $50,000 on Monday – a price last traded at in May.
Posted by
Hamza Hayat

Bitcoin Cash is likely to hit $800

Bitcoin Cash -created from the fork of Bitcoin in August 2017, has the indicators of crossing the value of $800. Although BCH has not seen explosions in its charts, digital cash will carry out this same momentum. However, its monthly ROI reached up to almost 50 percent, which is a reputable number.
StocksFXStreet.com

Chart of the day: Nasdaq 100

Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Chart Of The Day: Cardano Bulls Set Eyes On $3.00 As Cryptos Rebound

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. After pulling back from their recent highs, the major cryptocurrencies were all testing—and some bouncing—off key technical levels ahead of the weekend. So, are we about to see renewed bullish momentum in the coming days?. There is no doubt where the market’s focus...
Retailinsidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Breaks Below $180 Level

The Litecoin price prediction faces a sharp price decline of around 5.62% at the time that the market opens and it currently trades at $168.06. LTC/USD is trading in the negative as the coin falls below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. After touching the daily high of $180.36, the Litecoin price failed to break this level before it’s been rejected. However, for the Litecoin price to continue the upward movement; it may need to climb above the upper boundary of the channel convincingly and a clear break about this barrier could take the coin up to the $200 level.
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin traders brace for Fed, options expiry as BTC price clings to $47K

Bitcoin (BTC) hovered near $47,000 on Aug. 27 as traders took no chances on the day of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole summit. BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView. End-of-month cold feet for Bitcoin traders. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD fluctuating in a range centered...
Commodities & Futureambcrypto.com

Bitcoin Cash, Cosmos, DASH Price Analysis: 27 August

At press time, Bitcoin and Ethereum had started to reverse some of their recent losses. While BTC was back to trading above $47k, ETH was valued at $3,121. Despite the said recovery, however, many altcoins were lagging behind. BCH declined by 2.1% as it fell below the $623.37 support level. Cosmos prepared to trade closer to the $17.14 price floor while DASH exhibited a considerable decline of 8.3%.
Currenciesbitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Mid-Cycle Pullback Resembles 1970s Gold Bullion Rull Run

Bitcoin price is back near $50,000 after a massive shakeout following new all-time highs set this past April. While the market continues to debate whether or not a top is in, the top cryptocurrency by market cap has begun to resemble the price pattern of the 1970s gold bull run.
Marketscodelist.biz

Bitcoin is trading at $ 46,900

Bitcoin rate current Bitcoin is trading at $ 46,900. After the interim low in May, many crypto currencies are clearly on the rise again. Bitcoin can only hold the $ 50,000 mark for a short time. Current news about the Bitcoin course in the crypto blog. Bitcoin remains highly volatile....
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB retraces to $480 after a fast move higher overnight

Binance Coin price analysis is bullish for today. BNB/USD spiked to $519 overnight. BNB saw retracement to $480 earlier today. Binance Coin price analysis is bullish for today as both a higher high and low were set over the last 24 hours. Therefore, as long as the $480 support holds, we expect BNB/USD to increase and move towards further highs.
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin in Pullback Mode; Support Near $45K

The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is approaching oversold territory similar to April 18, which preceded a price bounce. However, the RSI on the daily chart is declining from overbought levels as buyers struggled near the $50,000 resistance level. Bitcoin’s 30% rally over the past month appears...
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Bitcoin – Poised for a correction?

Bitcoin has enjoyed a good run this past month but recent rallies are struggling to generate much momentum, which suggests a corrective move may be on the cards. There was a lot of excitement as bitcoin broke back above $50,000 for the first time since May but it wasn’t long until profit-taking once again kicked in.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Moves Close to $49,000 Level

The Bitcoin price is moving against the USD at numerous levels which are finding their way towards the resistance level of $50,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $53,000, $55,000, $57,000. Support Levels: $43,000, $41,000, $39,000. BTC/USD is resuming its upward movement after a brief dip...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Enters Short-Term Pullback: Here are the Support Levels it Must Hold (BTC Price Analysis)

After BTC topped out at $50.5k, the short-term technicals began to turn cautious and slightly bearish as 4-hour, and daily momentum slowed and started to trend lower. Considering Bitcoin has rallied more than 72% from $29.2k to a local high of $50.5k in just 5 weeks, it’s healthy to see a near-term pullback to build the structure. The $30k to $40k trading range’s breakout target between $50k to $52k has been reached, ideally setting BTC up for a near-term cool-off period before the next major move.

Comments / 0

Community Policy