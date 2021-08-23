Rockefeller’s Fleming Says Fed Is ‘About to Move’ on Tapering

The U.S. dollar traded sharply higher against all of the major currencies on Thursday on the back of stronger data. There was an upward revision to second quarter GDP and, while the increase was less than expected, the direction of the adjustment was positive for the greenback. Jobless claims ticked up, but the more closely watched four-week average dropped to its lowest level since the pandemic began. All eyes are on Friday’s Federal Reserve Jackson Hole symposium. We heard from a few central bankers this morning. Their comments were relatively hawkish. Fed President Esther George said it is time to begin adjusting accommodation, while Fed President James Bullard called on the Fed to get going on taper and finish in the first quarter of 2022. Both are non-voting members of the FOMC this year, but it is clear there are policy-makers like Bullard who do not share Powell’s view that inflation will moderate.