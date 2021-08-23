Rockefeller’s Fleming Says Fed Is ‘About to Move’ on Tapering
(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will soon begin slowing its stimulus program as employment and the U.S. economy continue to rebound, according to Greg Fleming, head of wealth adviser Rockefeller Capital Management. “Given the relevant risks here, they’re about to move on tapering,” Fleming said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “I do think they’re watching very closely on the jobs reports, so if you have another strong jobs report coming up and they think the economy continues to heal and to move forward they will absolutely begin to taper.”za.investing.com
