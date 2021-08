A recent poll involving Americans between the ages of 18 and 34 revealed that one-tenth of young Americans invested their Covid-19 stimulus checks on cryptocurrencies. The survey was conducted by research firm Momentive and CNB. It sampled 5,530 young adults and about 11% (one in ten people) of the respondents said they had purchased cryptocurrencies with their stimulus money. This suggests that young Americans are choosing to invest in crypto over mutual assets and ETFs.