Receive The Manaphy Egg With A Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl Preorder
The newest generation remake for the Pokémon series is coming to the Nintendo Switch on November 19, 2021, with a few special preorder bonuses, namely a Manaphy Pokémon egg. Manaphy is a Water-type Mythical Pokémon introduced in Generation IV: Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl. However, the preorder bonuses are different in relation to whether or not you preorder a digital copy of the game or a physical copy.www.keengamer.com
