The following article answers the question that Violeta Reys, 7 years old, asked for the series “Children’s questions, answers from science”. Iván Izquierdo, an Argentine neuroscientist with a naturalized Brazilian, used to say: “We are what we want to forget”. For him, forgetting was the most fascinating biological phenomenon of memory. In fact, we have to forget to remember. I can remember my mother’s date of birth in a millisecond, but I don’t always have to trigger this memory, it is stored in certain places in the brain. But where?