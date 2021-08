The number of new cases of COVID-19 in the state continues to rise steeply, with 125,033 reported in the past week, along with 937 deaths. New cases in Texas were up 27% compared to the previous week and up five-fold in the past month, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University. In Texas, hospitals are nearing capacity, though in a number of cases a shortage of nurses and other healthcare workers is forcing facilities to leave beds empty. Abbott has asked hospitals to delay elective surgeries during the recent surge of cases.