GALION — A grocery store chain that has been serving Ohio consumers since 1929 has chosen Galion to be the home of its next location. Buehler’s Fresh Foods will become the newest addition to the Galion West Shopping Center where the local, independent, employee-owned grocery store will open in October. The new store — the 14th Buehler’s location — occupies a 21,700 square-foot space near the intersection of Portland Way North and Ohio 19 in the heart of Galion’s primary retail corridor and give shoppers in Galion and Crestline a local option for buying groceries. Officials said the new location will add about 70 employees to the company roster.