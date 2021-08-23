Cancel
Plumas County, CA

Storm Tracker Forecast: Mild & comfortable start to your work week

By Cort Klopping
actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePleasant and comfortable conditions are ahead for the start to middle of your work week, but hotter temperatures are on the way in your late week and weekend forecast. Low pressure just off the coast will keep our temperatures below average over the next few days, and also drive south and west winds across northern California. There will be a decent onshore flow and the Delta Breeze will influence our temperatures. The south winds have also helped to improve air quality and have kept the bigger impacts from the smoke in areas around or northeast of our fires. Valley and foothill areas are starting out with air quality in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. Trinity County has very unhealthy air quality this morning, and areas around the Dixie Fire in Plumas County are showing air quality in the hazardous range Monday morning. Skies are mostly clear, but you can expect hazy conditions overhead again today. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills this morning, while mountain areas have dipped into the 30's to 40's overnight. Winds will be out of the south from 10 to 15mph in the valley, and out of the southwest in areas of the foothills and Sierra today. Sustained winds will be in the 10 to 15mph range for areas around the Dixie Fire, and gusts could reach up to around 25mph this afternoon. Areas around the McFarland and Monument Fires will have winds out of the west today, and that will put the bigger fire danger on the east sides of those fires today. High temperatures are projected to top out in the mid 80's to lower 90's in the valley, while foothill and mountain areas end up in the mid 70's to mid 80's later today.

Comments / 0

