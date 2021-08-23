St. Paul Does Away With Minimum Parking Requirements

(St. Paul, MN) -- Opponents of the Enbridge Line 3 replacement in northern Minnesota are not giving up their fight. More than a thousand people came to the State Capitol Wednesday to protest the pipeline currently under construction. Winona LaDuke with Honor the Earth accused Governor Walz of betraying the people of Minnesota and the Anishinaabe people. LaDuke said "Giving five billion gallons of water to Enbridge in the worst drought we have known for 150 dollars is a betrayal to the waters of Minnesota. The rivers are dry." The state Supreme Court refused to overturn a ruling affirming regulators' approval of the project. Activists are calling on President Biden to step in and halt the construction of Line 3.