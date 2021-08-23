Cancel
St. Paul Does Away With Minimum Parking Requirements

By Diana Ionescu
PLANetizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a move that goes beyond other efforts to reduce parking minimums in select parts of cities, St. Paul, Minnesota has entirely eliminated minimum off-street parking requirements, reports Frederick Melo. "St. Paul officials hope that tossing out parking mandates will open the door to new housing and businesses while moving the city closer to its goal of reducing vehicle miles traveled by 40 percent by the year 2040, and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050."

