Our Towns Calendar: 8/23

Events taking place this week in northwest Ohio.

Bowling Green

● Bowling Green Farmers’ Market corner of S. Main and Clough streets, 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Rain or shine. Questions: 419-352-5059, extension 6820.

Fremont

● Birchard Public Library programs, 423 Croghan St.; Personality Test Afternoon (adults) 6:30 p.m. Monday; Movie Classics Matinee (adults) 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Ark of the Covenant (1981 film). Details: 419-334-7101 or birchard.lib.oh.us.

Gibsonburg

● Gibsonburg Birchard Public Library programs, 100 N Webster St.; Preschool Storytime 11 a.m. Thursday; Gibsonburg Adult Book Chat 7 p.m. Aug. 30, The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Richardson, choose in person or virtual (call to request Zoom link). Details: 419-637-2173 or birgib@birchard.lib.oh.us.

Grand Rapids

● Providence Metropark program , 13200 S. River Rd. (Historic Area) or 13827 S. River Rd. (Dam Area); History Paddle: Canoe through the Lock (Historic Area), 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, once you’ve taken the basics at a paddling try it, join us for explore the ponds, streams, and rivers of the Toledo area with a naturalist, cost $12. Isaac Ludwig Mill and Canal Experience, noon-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Registration, 419-407-9700.

Maumee

● Side Cut Metropark programs, 1025 W. River Rd.; Family Frolics: Rock it Out 10-11 a.m. Saturday, meet at Siegert Lake, adventure outside and experience nature as a family with these child-centered explorations, cost $3 (children free). Under the Maumee Moon 5k 9:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, run/hike the 5k course after dark along the trail, Toledo Roadrunners place glow sticks lining the route, decorate yourself with glow attire and bring a flashlight, cost $5. Register, 419-407-9700.

● Dave’s Wild Wednesday Weekly Social Run/​Walk at the Shops at Fallen Timbers, 3100 Main St., 6:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Meet in the breezeway between Barnes & Noble and Red Robin. Dave’s Running Shop is requesting all attendees abide by their requirements. Check Facebook for details.

Michigan

● Monroe Senior Citizens Center programs, 15275 S. Dixie Hwy., Monroe; Health Odyssey - Lung Health by Kellie Moore, 11:30 a.m. lunch, program at noon Thursday, reservations required. Monroe Center Book Club, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, book is Brave Girl, Quiet Girl by Catherine Ryan Hyde. Questions: 734-241-0404.

Perrysburg

● Music at the Fountain micro-concert serie s in Fountain Plaza at The Town Center at Levis Commons, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday (weather-permitting), performing will be Anthony Beck. Enjoy free live, local music from area performers in a socially-distanced park-like setting. Follow our social media pages for revisions or cancellations.

● The 577 Foundation offers classes, 577 E. Front St.; Hula Hoop Basics (adults) 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, outdoor activity (rain date Friday), fee $20. Outdoor Tai Chi (adults) 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays (4 weeks) beginning Sept. 8, fee $40. Registration: 419-874-4174 or 577foundation.org.

● Perrysburg Farmers’ Market in the historic downtown on Louisiana Ave., 3-8 p.m. Thursdays. Along with the market is Music at the Market presented by Mercy Health, open-air concerts are held on the lawn of the Commodore Schoolyard, 140 E. Indiana Ave. at the Louisiana Ave., performance by the Bradberries, 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday8/​26. Bring a chair or blanket.

Rossford

● Stroll the Street downtown, Ford Memorial Park, 146 Dixie Hwy. (St. Rt. 65), 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Musical entertainment will be Bliss, arts and crafts vendors, farm market vendors, food trucks, artistic, kids crafts, and more! Rain or shine.

Swanton

● Oak Openings Preserve (Beach Ridge Area) programs, 3520 Waterville-Swanton Rd.; Mountain Bike Group Ride, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, evening rides, family rides, mountain biking classes, bike maintenance classes, and more. Register, 419-407-9700.

● Wiregrass Lake Metropark programs, 201 N. Eber Rd.; Try it! Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, meet in parking lot, boats, life jackets, and other gear provided, bring a change of clothes and a towel, cost $15. Evening on the Water: Stand Up Paddleboarding at Sunset, 8-9 p.m. Thursday, once you’ve learned the basics at a paddling try it, join us for a unique paddling adventure, cost $12. Register, 419-407-9700.

Sylvania

● Sunset Serenades at Olander Park, 6930 W. Sylvania Ave., 6-9 p.m. Wednesday. Performing is Caveman and Ryan (pop/​rock/​country)​. Family fun. Bring chairs/​blankets. Admission is free for Sylvania School District residents and $3 for all others per car (parking free). Mayberry Ice Cream on Wheels. Sponsored by Buckeye Broadband. Oakleaf Village providing light refreshments.

● Sylvania Farmers’ Market, Harroun Community Park, 5428 Main St., 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays.

Toledo

● Family & Friends Day in memory of Ike Stubblefield (jazz organist, a native of Toledo) at the Ottawa Park Amphitheater (across from the Toledo Hospital), 2200 Kenwood Blvd., 6-9 p.m. Friday. Food truck on site. Hosted by Dianne E’Laine and the Glass City Blazers. Guests: Ramona Collins, Karen Harris, Joey Sommerville, Mani Strings, Limon Wilson, the Tennis and Moore Singers from Smith Park Proud Program, and more. Free on open to the public (donations gladly accepted). Everyone is asked to wear white combo with a splash of color (optional). For details contact, Dianne at 612-655-5592. Bring lawn chairs/​blankets.

● Noon Tunes with performance by Backyard Muriel, Manor House grounds, Wildwood Gazebo at Wildwood Preserve, 5100 W. Central Ave., noon-1 p.m. Friday. Bring a lawn chair and your lunch and enjoy some music. If inclement weather, this event will be cancelled.

● Opera Outdoors Series at the Toledo Botanical Garden (at old jazz stage by Conference Center), 5403 Elmer Dr., 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

● Wildwood Preserve programs, 5100 W. Central Ave.; Open air Salsa Lessons by Paulette Studios 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8, meet at employee parking lot on the left side of the Manor House, cost $10 per person. Register at 419-407-9700.

● Lunch at Levis and One SeaGate Concert Series, at Levis Square Park, on N. St. Clair St. and Madison Ave., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays. Live music and food trucks. Performing this week will be Katie’s Randy Cat.

● Opera Outdoors at Tatum Park by Urban Wholistics. 1209 City Park, 1 p.m. Saturday. Questions about accessibility or request accommodations, contact Alyssa Greenberg at agreenberg@ToledoOpera.org.

● Dave’s Metropark Mondays at Swan Creek Preserve Metropark, 4659 Airport Hwy. entrance, 3:30-5 p.m. Monday. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. Course is marked. First Monday of each month will include a post-run cookout. Dave’s will supply the burgers and hotdogs. We ask that each person eating bring a side dish of their choosing to share.

● Jazz in the Garden Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday​ with Travis Aukerman’s Spruce and Mahogany Trio. Food trucks on site. Cost for entry is $10 cash. Bring chair/​blanket. Details: 419-407-9700.

● Toledo Farmers’ Market, Warehouse District, 525 Market St., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

● Westgate Farmers’ Market at the Westgate Shopping Center, 3408 West Central Ave., 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Support Groups

● Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous at Epworth United Methodist Church (Room 206), 4855 W. Central Ave., 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays. Bulimic or obsessed with food or weight? Our program offers help. Contact Joyce, 419-699-1007 or visit foodaddicts.org.

● Prostate Cancer Support Group at Mercy Health St. Anne’s Hospital, 3404 W Sylvania Ave., third floor 6:30 p.m. every fourth Monday of each month. For more information contact, Roger, 419-346-2753 or Ernie, 419-344-9830.