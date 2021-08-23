Cancel
WWE

Roman Reigns defeats John Cena, Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar return

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a night where John Cena could’ve made history by becoming a 17-time world champion, Roman Reigns took Cena down with a spear and stood over him in celebration, Universal championship held high. That lasted for all of a matter of seconds, when the familiar beats of Brock Lesnar’s entrance music hit the P.A. system at Allegiant Stadium.

WWE NXT
Sports
Combat Sports
WWE
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair makes an interesting revelation about Becky Lynch

We know very well that often the public in wrestling can be very annoying when they want, especially with inappropriate or unsolicited choirs that can put those in the ring in difficulty. When the road tour resumed after the pandemic, the biggest fear was that the WWE Universe could use these chants to annoy and try in vain to be cooler.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Destroys John Cena After WWE SummerSlam PPV

Last month John Cena returned to WWE when he interrupted Roman Reigns’ celebration after the Money in the Bank main event, and on Saturday night he challenged Roman for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam in Las Vegas. Unfortunately for John Cena it just wasn’t his night as Roman Reigns dominated...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Accused Of Crazy Drug Use By UFC Star

Alistair Overeem during an interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour spoke about Brock Lesnar. He made some bold claims and said that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion only had UFC success due to steroids. Overeem told Helwani:. “Are you really gonna stick up for that guy?”. He said...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Drops Sad Goldberg Bombshell

John Cena is one of the most recognizable and profitable names in the modern era of professional wrestling and sports entertainment. During a recent interview with USA Today, Cena stated why WWE needs to stop relying on the aging, part-time veterans, such as Bill Goldberg, if they want to see continued growth as a company. Goldberg is set to take on Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Credit to Fightful for the following quote. Did John Cena spoil this Roman Reigns WWE title match?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch ‘Rips Off’ Goldberg At SummerSlam

As I’ve stated in other articles and as many have stated elsewhere, the decision to have Becky Lynch totally squash Bianca Belair in under thirty seconds was an awful move by WWE creative. Of course, this wasn’t the first time that WWE have come up with this idea as a star of theirs has been around the ring for years squashing others in very similar fashion. Sasha Banks ‘Bad’ Backstage Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker & A-List Actress Bombshell Leaks

Margot Robie told WWE in a new video that The Undertaker was her favorite wrestler growing up. “I watched WWE growing up. My favorites were The Undertaker, and John Cena by the way.”. Thrice in a lifetime? Could we potentially see The Rock Vs John Cena in what would be...
WWEComicBook

Roman Reigns Breaks Silence on Brock Lesnar Confronting Him at WWE SummerSlam

Saturday's WWE SummerSlam event closed out with Brock Lesnar making his surprise return to the company and confronting Universal Champion Roman Reigns, prompting "The Tribal Chief" to retreat with Paul Heyman. Reigns then appeared on this week's The Bump and was asked about that confrontation. Reigns dismissed Lesnar as being any kind of legitimate threat to his title reign, saying (h/t WrestleZone), "I think he wanted to get the best look possible at what's going on here, the most dominant Universal Champion to ever do this thing. I think he sees the Island of Relevancy just like John Cena did. He's just coming with like a farmer/butcher outlook as opposed to being the Hollywood guy. But yeah it just goes to show all this work, this foundation of greatness that I've been laying down, what the Bloodline's been doing, continually showing everybody that we're number one.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Huge New WWE Contract Leaks

Former multi-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he made his raucous return to the WWE Universe by crashing the ‘biggest party of the Summer’ and returning to WWE SummerSlam this past Saturday. It is now being reported what the role of ‘The Beast’ will be going forward in the company. Brock Lesnar ‘disrespected’ this Raw star because of his haircut.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Original Plans For Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Reportedly Revealed

They say that anything can happen in WWE and on Sunday night Roman Reigns defeated John Cena to retain the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. After the main event Brock Lesnar made his surprise return when he confronted Roman Reigns, and now it seems that The Beast is on a collision course with The Tribal Chief.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

How much power does Paul Heyman have in WWE?

One of the most talked-about characters for his transition from WWE to AEW rings in recent weeks, within just a month of his release, was former Aleister Black, who has now become Malakai Black in Dynamite's rings, who started a bloody feud with Cody Rhodes on his ring debut with AEW, immediately upon his arrival.
WWEBleacher Report

The Real Winners and Losers from 2021 WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2021 had the air of a special night. The biggest show since WWE returned to the road, some of the biggest stars in this era of WWE went to battle with gold on the line Saturday. Randy Orton and Riddle have been building a team that could change...
WWEPosted by
The Independent

SummerSlam 2021: Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch make WWE comebacks

Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch made standout returns to WWE at SummerSlam in Las Vegas.Both stars have been away from the WWE spotlight for well over a year – Lesnar with one of his regular hiatuses from the squared circle, and Lynch who took time away to start a family. Their respective comebacks were among the highlights of a packed night of action in front of a sellout pay-per-view crowd.Titles changed hands throughout the night, not least with Lynch’s capture of the SmackDown Women’s championship at the expense of Bianca Belair.While Lynch’s arrival was undoubtedly a huge hit with...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Kurt Angle Says Brock Lesnar Threw Paul Wight Around In A Real Wrestling Match

No one dared test Kurt Angle in an actual wrestling match. Speaking with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that Brock Lesnar was the only other wrestler to test their amateur abilities against him. Angle says the person that instigated the whole event was the Brooklyn Brawler and that Brock initially declined because he was wearing sandals.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns On Who Paul Heyman Would Support In A Feud With Brock Lesnar

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns joined BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani, which was recorded prior to SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief spoke about his alliance with Paul Heyman and where it started. “I really, thoroughly enjoy having him by my side,” Reigns said. “I’ve sung his praises many times, he just knows...
WWEringsidenews.com

Roman Reigns Isn’t Worried About Paul Heyman Leaving Him For Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns is the current WWE Universal Champion and is one of the top Superstars in the company right now. He has proven himself to be an excellent champion with great character work and in-ring skills. Reigns’ reinvention as a heel has truly shown just how good he can be both as an in-ring performer and character. It came after several years of being forced onto fans as a babyface.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

What happened to John Cena after SummerSlam?

WWE SummerSlam is in the archives, and the world now knows that John Cena failed to clinch the coveted seventeenth world title. Roman Reigns has in fact won the main event of SummerSlam, which however was troubled by a colossal twist: the return of Brock Lesnar. What the public that...
WWEBleacher Report

Badass Babyface Brock Lesnar Primed for Career Resurgence with Roman Reigns Feud

For well over a year, WWE fans wondered when Brock Lesnar would make his inevitable return to the company. They waited and waited, only to face the harsh reality that the founder of Suplex City may not be back in the company that had devoted so much time and attention to him and his penchant for smashing opponents into oblivion.
WWEPWMania

MSG Announces Becky Lynch For WWE Event

New SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has been announced for WWE’s upcoming return to Madison Square Garden in New York City. MSG announced today that The Man will be appearing at the Super SmackDown TV taping event on Friday, September 10. WWE’s return to The World’s Most Famous Arena will...

