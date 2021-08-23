Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Vandals Break Into Wappingers Bakery Destroying Expensive Cakes

By Boris
Posted by 
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vandals have ruined many special events this weekend after breaking into a popular Hudson Valley and destroying high-end cakes. It's one of those things that makes you scratch your head and ask "why?" Photos were shared on Saturday from the aftermath of an apparent break-in at Sweetbakes Cafe on West Main Street in the Village of Wappingers. The images show cakes, cookie boxes and cupcakes piled on a floor by vandals who apparently had nothing better to do on Friday night.

hudsonvalleypost.com

Comments / 0

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucille Ball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Cakes#Bakery#Food Drink#Instagram#Hudson Valley#Philadelphia Cream Cheese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Newburgh, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Drunk Newburgh Charged With Felony DWI on New York State Thruway

Police say a Newburgh man they pulled over on I-87 was driving with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit. On Monday around 5:50 a.m., New York State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Cornwall for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation. The driver, Hosmar J. Garcia Giron, 23, of Newburgh was found to be intoxicated, police say.
Hudson, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

‘Destructive Invasive Pest’ From Asia Found in Hudson Valley, All Over New York

A "destructive invasive pest" from Asia has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. The Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive planthopper from Asia. In the United States, it was first found in Pennsylvania in 2014. The destructive pest feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, according to the DEC. It also impacts forest health and recreational activities.
Posted by
Hudson Valley Post

5 Things That Make Rock Hill, New York the Place to Live

Every Monday on the Wakin' Up With CJ and Jess Show, we start up a brand new week by picking out one town in the Hudson Valley, or Connecticut to celebrate. We call it the Wolf "Hometown of the Week" and each week we ask one fan of the show to call in and pick one town on the "wheel O' towns" if it lands on the town they pick, they win!
Newburgh, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Newburgh Bar Maliciously Vandalized, Owner and Patrons Furious

After almost 13 years in business and more contributions to the City of Newburgh’s revival than you can imagine, The Wherehouse in Newburgh was vandalized this week. The Wherehouse was one of the first businesses to open on what is now the very hip Liberty Street area of the City of Newburgh. It’s home to good food, drinks, local live music, and a real feel of the community. A quote from owner Daniel Brown’s Facebook page reads.
Posted by
Hudson Valley Post

Whiskey Fans: Dutchess County, NY Has 6 Distilleries For You to Visit

There are a lot of people who love to try different craft beers and that is great, but what if you want something else? A little extra in the glass so to speak?. Did you know that the term "Raise Your Spirits" comes from raising a glass in a toast? Ok, I don't know if that's true, but you can tell all your friends that and they will think you are genius (but you are!).
New Paltz, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Popular New Paltz Diner Offers You a New Way to Recharge

A few weeks back while I was doing my grocery shopping I noticed that the Plaza Diner in New Paltz had blocked off part of their parking lot. They always have the most beautiful flowers growing in the island between their parking lot and the exit of the Tops Plaza. But this day they were missing which is probably the reason I even notice the fence up.
Kingston, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Kingston Bakery Permanently Closing Next Month

The past year and a half hasn’t been easy on anyone, and I’m saddened every time I hear about another Hudson Valley business closing. Needless to say, that includes the closing of the popular Local Artisan Bakery at 448 Broadway in Kingston. I became curious about this bakery when I kept seeing people raving about it on an Ulster County Eateries Facebook page.

Comments / 0

Community Policy