Vandals Break Into Wappingers Bakery Destroying Expensive Cakes
Vandals have ruined many special events this weekend after breaking into a popular Hudson Valley and destroying high-end cakes. It's one of those things that makes you scratch your head and ask "why?" Photos were shared on Saturday from the aftermath of an apparent break-in at Sweetbakes Cafe on West Main Street in the Village of Wappingers. The images show cakes, cookie boxes and cupcakes piled on a floor by vandals who apparently had nothing better to do on Friday night.hudsonvalleypost.com
