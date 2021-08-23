Cancel
Computers

Minisforum EliteMini HX90

By Richard Leon Percival
designlisticle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinisforum, a company that specialized in assembling mini PCs, announced the EliteMini HX90, a small powerful PC equipped with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, a mobile APU that has Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics. The mini PC supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory in dual channel, in addition to different expansion settings.

