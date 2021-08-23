Minisforum EliteMini HX90

Upgrade your data transfers with the Western Digital SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2. Compared to the original SanDisk Extreme PRO SSD, this is available with a capacity of up to 4 TB, making it great for daily office work. Moreover, it boasts writing and reading speeds of 2,000 MB/s, which is almost double the original model’s 1,050 MB/s speeds. This SSD saves time storing and transferring data and features an aluminum chassis to deliver higher sustained speeds. Above all, this SSD offers 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance. Plus, the handy carabiner loop securely attaches it to your belt and backpack to take it everywhere. Finally, download the SanDisk Memory Zone app to back up your phone’s files in one location. This feature also moves files automatically from your device to this SSD.