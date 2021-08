After receiving its first outside investment, one of the largest independent Raymond James enterprises has tapped an experienced recruiting executive to ramp up its growth. San Diego-based Concurrent appointed Steve Bielke, the former director of recruiting and advisor acquisition with Waddell & Reed Financial Advisors, to be its managing director of business development. Bielke began serving in the remote role with a national scope earlier this month after departing Waddell & Reed in the wake of LPL Financial acquiring the firm in April.