Dooky’s at Disneyland? Chase family ‘might have a role’ in new 'Princess and the Frog' ride

Ah, the sensory delights of Disneyland: The sounds of children laughing. The cool tang of a frozen Dole Whip. The smell of Dooky Chase’s fried chicken. It’s a possibility. Not only does Disney have a proven fondness for New Orleans, but Stella Chase Reese — the daughter of Leah Chase, who was one of the inspirations for Disney’s Princess Tiana — has been working closely with the House of Mouse as it develops a theme park attraction based on Tiana and “The Princess and the Frog.”