NFL

Who Started This Fight? (That, Again, Does Not Involve Philadelphia Sports Fans)

By Kevin Kinkead
crossingbroad.com
 3 days ago

Welp, it’s another weekend with another instance of bad fan behavior not involving Philadelphia sports fans. This incident took place in Pittsburgh on Saturday night, and it was a wild affair that stemmed from an argument. A woman slaps another man in the face, then we witness retaliatory strikes from the slappee, directed at the slapper and a man presumed to be her companion of some sort.

#Philadelphia#Pittsburgh Police#American Football
