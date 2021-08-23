Fortnite Organization ENDL8SS Drops Entire Roster & Shuts Down
ENDL8SS, a Fortnite organization that represented the current NA East FNCS Champions, has shut down. The competitive Fortnite team known as ENDL8SS has released all players, employees and seemingly shut its doors. While the details are murky at best, it seems the organization followed a familiar trend in the Fortnite scene. The defending NA East Fortnite Champion Series winners—Mero, Deyy and Reverse2k—will be searching for new representation ahead of the Season 7 Finals. The team behind ENDL8SS has not released an official statement yet, but many players and staff have confirmed the news.estnn.com
