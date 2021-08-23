Cancel
Minnesota State

Local businesses named among ‘Minnesota’s Best’

By Kyle Kuphal
pipestonestar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral local businesses were recently named among “Minnesota’s Best” in a program launched this year by the advertising and marketing team of the Star Tribune. Businesses could win gold, silver or bronze in over 380 categories. Bole-Mor Lanes Bar & Grill won gold in the best bowling category, Michelle Cheeseman – State Farm Insurance Agent won gold in the best insurance agent category, Tollefson Lawn Service won gold in the best snow removal category, Pipestone Livestock Auction Market won silver in the best livestock auctions category, Hailey’s Hideaway won silver in the best transportation category, Pipestone County Medical Center & Family Clinic Avera won bronze in the best hospital category and Rustad’s Design Center won bronze in the best carpet and flooring store category.

