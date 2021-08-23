Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Pfizer to pay $2.26B for cancer treatment developer Trillium

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAwvy_0baBZkKM00

Pfizer is spending more than $2 billion in cash to buy a drugmaker focused on cancer treatments.

Pfizer will pay $18.50 for each share of Trillium Therapeutics Inc., or more than double the stock’s 60-day weighted average price.

Trillium has no products on the market. Its potential treatments include biologics that aim to prime a patient’s immune system to detect and destroy cancer cells.

Its two lead candidates are in early-stage testing and focus on hematology. That includes blood, bone marrow and lymph node cancers like leukemia or lymphoma.

The deal announced Monday will need approval from Trillium shareholders.

Pfizer, based in New York, invested $25 million in Trillium last September, and one of the leaders of Pfizer’s cancer research was named to Trillium’s scientific advisory board.

Pfizer Inc. said last month that its COVID-19 vaccine brought in nearly half of its second-quarter revenue, but cancer treatments also have been a growing sales generator for the company.

Cancer treatments brought in $10.9 billion in revenue last year, and Pfizer’s oncology products include treatments for breast, colorectal, blood and lung cancers.

Pfizer’s stock climbed almost 3% at the opening bell. Shares of Trillium, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, nearly tripled to $17.73.

Comments / 7

ABC News

ABC News

380K+
Followers
97K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Pfizer Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

FDA Approves Jemperli as a Pancancer Treatment

On August 17, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to the checkpoint inhibitor Jemperli (dostarlimab) as a pancancer treatment for any type of advanced solid tumor with a genetic characteristic known as mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR). The approval highlights the importance of tumor genomic testing to see...
Medical & Biotechpharmatimes.com

Cara, Vifor receive FDA nod for pruritus treatment

Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics’ Korsuva injection has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD-aP) in haemodialysis patients. The jab, which is a kappa opioid receptor (KOR) agonist that targets the body’s peripheral nervous system,...
Medical & Biotechatlantanews.net

Myelodysplastic Syndromes Pipeline: Overview, Pipeline Drugs, and Therapeutics Assessment

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Pipeline report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Myelodysplastic Syndrome market. A detailed picture of the Myelodysplastic Syndrome pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Myelodysplastic Syndrome treatment guidelines. Some of the key highlights of the...
Cancerpharmaceutical-technology.com

Pfizer agrees to acquire Trillium Therapeutics for $2.26bn

Pfizer has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all the outstanding shares of clinical-stage immuno-oncology company Trillium Therapeutics for a proposed equity value of $2.26bn, or $18.50 per share, in cash. Trillium focuses on developing advanced treatments for cancer and its portfolio comprises biologics that can boost the ability of...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Working to Tackle Drug Resistance in Oncology Patients, Tyra Aims for $100 Million IPO

California-based Tyra Biosciences aspires to raise a $100 million IPO, according to its S-1 form filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late last week. The biotech company works to tackle the high-impact problem of drug resistance emerging in oncology patients who initially responded to targeted therapies. Tyra is focused on targeting that acquired resistance with purpose-built drugs.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Genevant and Takeda to develop gene therapies for liver diseases

Genevant Sciences has signed an international partnership and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical to develop and market new nonviral gene therapies for the treatment of up to two undisclosed rare liver diseases. Genevant will be eligible for up to $303m upfront, as well as potential milestone payments, apart from royalties...
Cancerbeckershospitalreview.com

Pfizer to buy cancer drugmaker for $2.3B

Pfizer has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Canadian cancer drugmaker Trillium Therapeutics for $2.26 billion, the company said Aug. 23. Trillium develops blood cancer drugs designed to boost a person's immune system to detect and destroy cancer cells. More than 1 million people worldwide were diagnosed with a...
Medical & Biotechbizjournals

UPMC launches cancer drug development firm Novasenta

One of UPMC’s newest companies, Novasenta, has opened up offices and a lab space at The Riveria in South Oakland. Novasenta is a Pittsburgh-based drug discovery firm that focuses on immunotherapy treatment for cancer and is backed by a $20 million seed round that included UPMC Enterprises. It was founded by UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and University of Pittsburgh researchers Dr. Robert Ferris, Dario Vignali and Greg Delgoffe. Its CEO is Mani Mohindru, who was hired in April. She has been CEO of CereXis Inc and CFO and chief strategy officer of Cara Therapeutics Inc., among other roles in the biotech industry.
Medical & BiotechShareCast

Pfizer to buy oncology biotech Trillium Therapeutics in $2.3bn deal

Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will buy all the outstanding shares of Trillium it does not already own for $18.50 per share in cash. Andy Schmeltz, Global President & General Manager of Pfizer Oncology, said: "Today’s announcement reinforces our commitment to pursue scientific breakthroughs with the addition of potentially best-in-class molecules to our innovative pipeline.
Medical & Biotechbiopharma-reporter.com

Pfizer to acquire immuno-oncology company Trillium

Pfizer will acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.; strengthening its work in oncology with the addition of next-generation, investigational immuno-therapeutics for hematological malignancies. Pfizer invested $25m in Trillium in September​​ as part of the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative. Pfizer will now acquire all outstanding shares it does not already own, valuing Trillium...
CancerBirmingham Star

'K'taka mulls to provide medicines for cancer treatment'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that the government is mulling to set up a society to provide medicines for cancer treatment at concessional rates. While speaking at the inaugural programme of the OPD block at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, which...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Pfizer Bets $2.26 Billion on Trillium's Checkpoint Inhibitors

Pfizer announced it is buying Toronto and Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Trillium Therapeutics in a deal worth $2.26 billion. Trillium focuses on developing a new set of checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer. Under the terms of the deal, Pfizer is picking up all outstanding shares of Trillium that it doesn’t already own...
CancerMedCity News

FDA decision for GSK drug opens door to treatment of more cancer patients

A GlaxoSmithKline drug for treating endometrial cancer with a certain genetic signature can now be used for solid tumors that have that same mutation regardless of where in the body the tumors are found. The expanded FDA approval for the GSK drug, Jemperli, positions the immunotherapy for a broader market but it still has a long way to go to catch up to Merck’s blockbuster drug, Keytruda.
Cancerpharmaceutical-technology.com

Exelixis and Invenra expand partnership to develop cancer antibodies

Exelixis and Invenra have extended their discovery and licensing partnership to include 20 more oncology targets for multi-specific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and the development of other biologic candidates. In May 2018, the companies collaborated to discover and develop mono-specific and multi-specific antibodies for integration into new biologic therapies to treat...
Cancerncbiotech.org

ACT Gets Funding for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Device

Medical device startup Advanced Chemotherapy Technologies (ACT) just got another financial boost in its efforts to develop a targeted drug delivery system to attack pancreatic cancer. The Raleigh-based company said it has been awarded a Phase IIb Small Business Innovation Research grant, expected to total $4 million over two years,...

Comments / 7

Community Policy