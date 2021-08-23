Cancel
Hong Kong Office Absorption Dips in July

By Michael Gerrity
worldpropertyjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational property consultant JLL's latest Hong Kong Property Market Monitor is reporting this week that net absorption in the overall office market decreased to -89,000 sq. ft in July 2021, as corporate downsizing activities have abated recently. Meanwhile, the higher availability in the market offered more options to office tenants,...

