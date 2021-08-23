Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Must Love Dogs: 16 Wineries that Support Canine Causes

By Jen Reeder
winemag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA popular t-shirt with a certain crowd proclaims, “I Just Want to Drink Wine and Rescue Dogs!” Fortunately, innovative wineries in the U.S. and overseas are making it easy to do both–simply by purchasing a bottle. While a cute pup on a label could easily just be a gimmick to...

www.winemag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Adoption#Dog Rescue#Rescue Dogs#Food Drink#Beverages#Petfinder Foundation#Bow#Blind Dog Wines Named#Cluse#Rosenblum Cellars#Frenchie Winery#Great Oregon Wine Company#Rutherford Bench#Wolf Wines Owners#South African#Rescued Hearts Cellars#Lodi Ava
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
AnimalsGazette

'Rescue' puppy mills betray dog-loving public

After the pandemic puppy rush of 2020, our shelters and rescues are full again. And there is a dirty little secret that’s not so secret in the animal-rescue community about why it’s happening. It’s nicknamed “retail rescue.”. “Retail rescues” present themselves as honorable players in the animal welfare space in...
AnimalsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Rescue Dogs Executed so Volunteers Wouldn’t Risk COVID to Get Them

An official in New South Wales, Australia, ordered the execution of several impounded rescue dogs as a way to stop volunteers from picking them up and therefore spreading the virus—even though there were no active cases of the virus where the shootings took place. The Office of the Local Government is now investigating the incident and issued a statement trying to explain what happened. “OLG has been informed that the council decided to take this course of action to protect its employees and community, including vulnerable Aboriginal populations, from the risk of COVID-19 transmission,” the agency said in a statement. Animal rights groups have petitioned the government for a thorough investigation to determine if other rescue dogs were killed. “We are deeply distressed and completely appalled by this callous dog shooting and we totally reject council’s unacceptable justifications that this killing was apparently undertaken as part of a COVID- safe plan,” the Animal Liberation’s regional campaign manager, said in a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald.
AnimalsOne Green Planet

A Fearful Puppy’s Transformation

Cindy was one of the cowering puppies rescued by a local welfare organization in Mississippi. Like many rescue dogs, very little was known about how this puppy ended up all by herself. Cindy became part of the ASPCA’s relocation program where she was taken with other dogs to the Northeast...
Petsparentherald.com

6 Dog Breeds That Are Perfect For Kids

Dogs make excellent friends for children. They're not just fun to play with but having a pet can teach your children to be more responsible. In addition, dogs provide excellent companionship, and if you have an only child, a dog is a perfect pet to help them feel less lonely. There are various variables to consider while selecting a dog for your family. The age group of your kids will largely determine this option since you must also consider your child's well-being. What breed you choose for your family will also be influenced by your lifestyle. For example, some breeds are known for their high energy levels, while others are known for being protective of children. Playfulness is also taken into account. Finally, remember that whatever breed you choose, you'll have to train both your dog and your kids about how to interact with each other to ensure your children's safety. To help you narrow down your options, we've selected six dog breeds that are ideal for kids.
PetsDuluth News Tribune

Pets of the week: Friendly American Staffordshire, 2 cat colony rescues

Taffy and Espresso were rescued from a large cat colony in Glidden, Wisconsin, and came to Helping PAWS Pet Rescue for a better life. Since then, they've been nurtured in a wonderful indoor foster home and have become fast friends. Taffy is a petite and pretty light-orange tabby who loves to be petted. Espresso is a bit more independent and a little shy, but enjoys attention from people. Helping PAWS Pet Rescue, Inc., 715-513-6106, helpingpawswi.org.
Animalsdogster.com

Nonprofit Rescue Organizations to WAG About

American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Founded in 1866, the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation’s leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. Headquartered in New York City, the ASPCA maintains a strong local presence and is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines and farm animals through programs across the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training and resources.
AnimalsAPG of Wisconsin

Dogs with a cause

Four years ago the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary held a fundraiser for the organization Paws With A Cause and at that time President Dolores Gradinjan put it on her bucket list to visit Paws With A Cause in Wayland, Mich., near Grand Rapids. On July 13, Gradinjan scheduled a visit to...
PetsMarietta Daily Journal

As pandemic winds down, animal shelters fear a rise of surrendered pets

(The Center Square) – They call them “Pandemic Puppies,” pets that were adopted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that are now being returned to Illinois animal shelters. An estimated 23 million people around the country adopted pets in 2020. Jane Kahman, manager of of the Humane Society of...
Pet Servicespetbusiness

ACANA Pet Food Unveils Rescue Care for Adopted Dogs Food

ACANA pet food has announced the launch of ACANA Rescue Care for Adopted Dogs, which is the first dog food in the U.S. formulated specifically for the unique needs of rescue dogs and their transition from shelter environments to their forever homes – just in time for National Feed A Rescue Pet Week.
AnimalsPosted by
HackerNoon

The Canine Cartel: How Much Is That Tattooed Dog NFT In The Window?

Fresh off a victory against the Cat Cartel, these Canines are ready to pounce on the blockchain. Now, are you in? The Cartel doesn't take too lightly to people who are out... In the NFT world, animals have always ruled supreme. Whether it be Bored Apes, Cool Cats, Raccoons, or Sewer Rats, NFT pfp art notably rules the community. In such a crowded space, it’s vital for new incoming projects to consistently one-up and better one another in order to achieve a notable space in the community. The Canine Cartel is a new breed of ERC-721 tokens ready to take over the Blockchain. Minting at 0.05ETH, these canines are being released on the 24th August 2021 at 2PM EDT.
Animalsarcamax.com

Dennis Anderson: Canine-human bond is strong; hunter-dog bond stronger still

——— At Game Fair earlier this month, nearly 3,000 dogs attended. Some were big, others small, and most were at least as smart as their human partners — partners being a more accurate descriptor than "masters,'' because it's the furry, four-legged end of a leash that usually calls the shots, and rightly so.
Sarasota, FLsrqmagazine.com

Celebrate Your Canines This National Dog Day

As we approach the dog days of summer, it's time to turn our attention to our dogs at home, as today is National Dog Day. It's the perfect time to pause and appreciate the joy and comfort dogs bring as well as the companionship they provide, even in the most isolated of times (cough cough, the past 17 months, or so).
Animalsgreersoc.com

Winery Dog Fundraiser

Calling all dogs big and small, mutts and pure breeds! Long Beach’s Waters Edge Winery is hosting a “Winery Dogs” fundraiser on August 26 benefiting Sparky & the Gang Animal Rescue. Organized by Long Beach Food & Beverage, Waters Edge Winery will arrange for local dogs to be professionally photographed...
PetsNBC Bay Area

At-Risk Dogs and Cats to Be Flown to N.J., Mass. to Kick Off Clear The Shelters Campaign

NBCUniversal Local, Greater Good Charities, The Animal Rescue Site and Hill's Pet Nutrition are partnering on a special life-saving pet airlift for more than 150 at-risk dogs and cats from New Orleans to Morristown, N.J., and New Bedford, Mass., on Aug. 23 to coincide with the launch of Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal Local’s annual pet adoption and donation campaign.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

9 best dog carriers for transporting puppies and older hounds

Dogs love walks, but they can require carrying more often than you’d think. For example, puppies can’t be put down on the ground outside your own garden until they’ve been fully vaccinated.Even if they’ve had their first set with their breeder, most vaccines require a second set before a dog is protected against diseases that can be picked up from the ground, water and other unvaccinated dogs, so you’ll need some way of carrying them for the first few weeks after you pick them up at eight to 10 weeks of age. Although walks are off the cards when they...
PetsFlorida Weekly

Intrigued by dogs? Here’s some canine trivia

We love learning about dogs. Scientifically speaking, they’re fascinating, from their incredible variation in size and appearance to their intelligence and wide-ranging working ability. If you’re reading this, it’s likely you are intrigued by dogs, too. You may know quite a bit about them, but we’ve rounded up some doggy details that might be new to you. Heck, a couple of them were new to us! If nothing else, they’ll make you smile.

Comments / 0

Community Policy