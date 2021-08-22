Cancel
Music

30 Years Ago: Kiss Reimagine Argent for ‘Bill and Ted’ Sequel

By Michael Christopher
967 The Eagle
 6 days ago
Momentum was already in the favor of Kiss when they were approached by Interscope Records to cover Argent's “God Gave Rock and Roll to You” for the soundtrack to the sequel to the surprise 1989 hit film Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Following some retooling of the lyrics and speeding up the tempo, the band released their interpretation of the song as the ballad “God Gave Rock ‘n’ Roll to You II” on Aug. 22, 1991.

967 The Eagle

Rockford, IL
96.7 The Eagle plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Paul Stanley
Bob Ezrin
Eric Singer
Steve Vai
Alice Cooper
Gene Simmons
Eric Carr
