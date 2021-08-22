30 Years Ago: Kiss Reimagine Argent for ‘Bill and Ted’ Sequel

This is a segment from my book: Doin The Cruise: Memories from A Lifetime in Radio and Rock & Roll. It’s my recollection of seeing the Beatles 55 years ago today. Round two of my concert going experience came just a few short weeks later. On August 14th, 1966 Craig, Larry and I made our way to Cleveland Municipal Stadium to see the Beatles. It was the bands third show on the tour with first two coming August 12th in Chicago and August 13th in Detroit. It was the Beatles third trek through the States and as luck would have it, it would be their last. Thank God I caught that show because I can’t imagine NOT having seen them. Sometimes luck just falls your way.