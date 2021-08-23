Fox Violet Gets the Bends
Fox Violet Gets the Bends: London-born, L.A.-based dream-rock artist Fox Violet, aka Thea Stevenson, told us about her love for an early Radiohead classic. Thea Stevenson: My favorite album of all time is Radiohead’s The Bends. I can’t get enough of every single song on this record, and can’t tell you how many times I’ve had it on repeat. To me it’s a masterpiece sonically and lyrically. I really feel a kinship to Thom York’s cynicism at idolatry and modern life, but I also similarly feel his pain at the state of the world and the human condition.www.laweekly.com
Comments / 0