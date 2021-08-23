Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Fox Violet Gets the Bends

By Brett Callwood
L.A. Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox Violet Gets the Bends: London-born, L.A.-based dream-rock artist Fox Violet, aka Thea Stevenson, told us about her love for an early Radiohead classic. Thea Stevenson: My favorite album of all time is Radiohead’s The Bends. I can’t get enough of every single song on this record, and can’t tell you how many times I’ve had it on repeat. To me it’s a masterpiece sonically and lyrically. I really feel a kinship to Thom York’s cynicism at idolatry and modern life, but I also similarly feel his pain at the state of the world and the human condition.

www.laweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonny Greenwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prisms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Lorde Drops Rooftop Performance Of 'Stoned At The Nail Salon'

Lorde dropped a new music video ahead of her third album, Solar Power, set to release later this month. The video features a new rooftop performance of her latest single "Stoned At the Nail Salon," which was shot on in July and includes longtime collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff. She has previously released two rooftop performance videos for "Solar Power."
MusicNME

Ian Brown shares six-minute film to accompany ‘Truth And Rights’ cover

Ian Brown has debuted a new music video to accompany his cover of Johnny Osbourne’s ‘Truths & Rights’, which arrived earlier this year. The video, which is directed by filmmaker Scully, sees the Stone Roses frontman’s vocals being played over six minutes of footage from A Touch of Zen – the 1971 movie from Chinese filmmaker King Hu.
MusicBillboard

Billie Eilish Delivers Smoky Cover of 'I'm in the Mood for Love' for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Billie Eilish presents a breathtaking cover of Julie London's version of "I'm in the Mood for Love" during her visit to BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Sitting on stools, the 19-year-old superstar and her brother/collaborator Finneas perform a swoon-worthy rendition of the original 1935 classic, which was composed by Jimmy McHugh and written by Dorothy Fields. Fitting in theme with the vintage photo shoots for her latest LP Happier Than Ever, Eilish commands the empty stage like an old soul with her drawn-out, silky vocals.
Musicloudersound.com

Ross Jennings gets colourful in video for new single Violet

Haken singer Ross Jennings has released a colourful video for his brand new solo single Violet which you can watch the new video below. At the same time Jennings has announced a run of acoustic live shows in November in support of the album, which you can see below. The...
Musictheobelisk.net

Bogwife Premiere “Celestial Dawn” Video; A Passage Divine Out Sept. 17

Snare snaps and then you’re immediately swallowed by the fuzz of Bogwife‘s new single. If you’re the type to get a headache or worse from flashing lights, you’ll want to listen to “Celestial Dawn” without necessarily watching the video that’s premiering below — that is, I encourage you to hear the track one way or the other, but I’m not trying to hurt anybody by not giving fair warning — which culls together performance footage of the Danish four-piece as they unfurl the first audio from their upcoming LP, A Passage Divine. Set to release on Sept. 17, their second album overall behind last summer’s Halls of Rebirth (on Psychedelic Salad) reunites the band with producer Jacob Bredahl (HateSphere, Allhelluja, many, many more as performer and producer) and will be Bogwife‘s first offering through Majestic Mountain Records.
Musicbtrtoday.com

Track & Video Premiere for Snowy Band's "Call It A Day"

Following their 2020 album Audio Commentary, Snowy Band is gearing up to release their sophomore album Alternative Endings later this month. The current two singles from the upcoming album express a sensitive side to the Australian band orchestrated by Liam “Snowy” Halliwell—getting listeners ready for a moody experience. The third...
MusicRefinery29

There’s Meaning In Every ’90s Song You’ve Heard On Cruel Summer

Spoilers are ahead. Amazon's Cruel Summer might be the best mystery on TV right now. And thanks to its period '90s setting it also has a perfectly nostalgic soundtrack for your summer playlist. Set over three years, Cruel Summer interrogates the case of a missing teenager, her shocking return, and her one-time friend who may or may not have been involved. The triple timeline means that we get to span the '90s from pop hits to R&B classics, and creepy recurring themes that represent more about the characters and their storylines than Cruel Summer's chosen era.
Rock MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Chromatics Coming to an End, Band Members Say

Three members of Chromatics have announced the end of the electro-pop band. Ruth Radelet, Adam Miller, and Nat Walker signed a statement that was shared on Radalet and Miller’s Instagram accounts. “After a long period of reflection, the three of us have made the difficult decision to end Chromatics,” the statement reads. “We would like to thank all of our fans and the friends we have made along the way—we are eternally grateful for your love and support.” Find the full statement below.
NME

Patti Smith covers Bob Dylan and Stevie Wonder on new EP ‘Live at Electric Lady’

Patti Smith has shared a seven-track EP entitled ‘Live at Electric Lady’, created in partnership with Spotify. The EP, released today (August 26), is – as its title would suggest – a collection of live performances recorded by Smith and her band at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios. It marks her first release of new recordings since her 2012 album ‘Banga’, as well as her first EP since 1978’s ‘Set Free’.
Theater & DancePopMatters

Jungle Finds ‘Loving in Stereo’ Means Getting Back to the Dance Floor

Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland, the cofounders of British songwriting and production duo Jungle, met when they were just kids back in West London’s Shepherd’s Bush. They began making music together back in early 2013. Their gold-certified self-titled debut album and Mercury Prize nominee came out soon afterward in 2014. Jungle’s subsequent 2018 release was also a hit and reached the top ten on the UK Albums chart. Together the two records have amassed nearly a billion streams worldwide.
Musicindieisnotagenre.com

Sea Girls return with catchy new single ‘Sick’ + announce new album ‘Homesick’

Following on from the Dirt 5 soundtrack single Accident Waiting To Happen as well as the top 3 debut album Open Up Your Head, Sea Girls today return not only with their infectious new single Sick but also with the announcement of their new album Homesick (out January 14th 2022). The new single was premiered by none other than rising artist Arlo Parks as the ‘Hottest Record’ on BBC Radio 1 yesterday night. Listen below.
MusicNME

Watch Måneskin cover Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury A Friend’

Måneskin have performed a cover of Billie Eilish‘s song ‘Bury A Friend‘. The Italian rock band, who won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with their song ‘Zitti E Buoni’, are currently touring the European festival circuit. Over the weekend the rockers played the cover to crowds at Belgium’s Ronquières Festival [via RockSound TV].
MusicAntelope Valley Press

‘All Things Must Pass’ — A quiet storm

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary (which passed in 2020) of George Harrison’s solo studio album, “All Things Must Pass,” his estate revisits quite possibly the greatest post-Beatles work from any of the “Fab Four.”. Alongside the prolific song writing duo of Lennon/McCartney — from 1965 and on — lead guitarist Harrison...
Musictheaquarian.com

girlpuppy’s Oh-So-Very Lovable ‘Swan’ Takes Flight

All it took was five songs for us to fall for girlpuppy. This Friday, August 20, kicks off your chance to find out why. Swan, the new EP from girlpuppy, is an intimate indie pop look into the inner workings of a 20-something surviving graciously, albeit dubiously, during a global pandemic.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Chris Grey releases video for “I should be happy”

Toronto, ON-based singer-songwriter and producer, Chris Grey has released his new single, “I should be happy”. The song touches upon themes of social anxiety & hidden depression, highlighting how many of us silently feel. The music video for “I should be happy” proves to be the ultimate compliment to the...
Musicpapermag.com

ella jane Premieres 'the sellout' Off Her Debut EP

For those (of us) still soaking in the existential glory of Lorde's "Stoned at the Nail Salon," NYC newcomer ella jane has an entire EP of material guaranteed to send you deeper into your feelings. Announced today, the musician's debut THIS IS NOT WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE! EP arrives September 10 (via Fader Label) and includes third single, "the sellout," alongside an accompanying lyric video.
Rock MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Hear the Killers Join Forces With Phoebe Bridgers on ‘Runaway Horses’

The Killers’ new album, Pressure Machine, is out today and includes a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers, “Runaway Horses.” The intimate, acoustic number sees Bridgers joining frontman Brandon Flowers on vocals. The album, produced by the band with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado, is the band’s seventh full-length. Along with the release of the album, the Killers shared a new animated music video for album cut “Quiet Town.” On Pressure Machine, Flowers was inspired by his formative years in the tiny, remote Utah town of Nephi. The album is a concept record about life in Nephi told from the perspective of various townspeople that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy