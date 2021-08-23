Jersey City Non-Profit ‘The Whole Spectrum’ Hosting Autism Awareness Event on 9/9

Everyone deserves a place in the community, which is a fight that members of the Hoboken and Jersey City neighborhoods are willing to fight. And having a good time while supporting a great cause is something that anyone can get behind! This year’s 6th Annual Autism Acceptance Event is just that and will take place on Thursday, September 9th at the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza in Jersey City at 6PM. The event supports The Whole Spectrum, a nonprofit founded by Sherry Singh in 2016 with the purpose of raising awareness, acceptance, and advocacy for all individuals with autism spectrum disorders. Keep reading to learn more about the non-profit, its founder, and the upcoming annual event in Jersey City.