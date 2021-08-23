Movement + Macros is here!

Eating a healthy diet isn't just about weight loss. In fact, there are numerous other reasons why you should focus on incorporating healthier foods into your meals—like how food plays a huge role in your overall bodily functions, your heart health, and even your body's inflammation. What you eat has a direct impact on your body's inflammatory responses, and if you're constantly eating foods that increase inflammation, your body will stay on high alert to fight off those "foreign" substances. This is also known as chronic inflammation, which can increase the risk of diseases like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and more. So while enjoying a bowl of sugary cereal in the morning may sound like the easiest option, the best breakfast you can eat regularly to reduce inflammation is actually a bowl of oatmeal.