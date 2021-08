It’s been an emotionally deflating summer – and the most frustrating part about it is knowing that it didn’t have to be this way. In the midst of a pandemic that has destroyed businesses, killed 622,000 Americans, and damaged the physical and mental health many more, we have a safe, effective and free tool available that can help pull us out of the dark hole we’ve been sitting in for the past year and a half. But the COVID-19 vaccine has not been greeted with enough pairs of open arms to slow the pandemic. Disinformation has spread like an Oregon wildfire, tricking vulnerable people into believing the vaccine is dangerous. And businesses have been slow to mandate vaccination for employees and visitors, which has enabled the unvaccinated and pushed the pandemic’s end even further into the distance.