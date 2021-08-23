Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

5 Catchers

Dodger Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“You gotta have a catcher, or you’re gonna have a lot of passed balls.”. Baseball truism: pennants are won with strength up the middle. The pitcher, yes, of course — he can’t be giving up more runs than you score. Increasingly pitching is viewed not as a part of team defense but its own thing, with a low FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) more predictive of victory than actual runs allowed. Pitching is not “90 percent of baseball,” or whatever portion a pundit may assign, but some figure less than 50 percent, for offense and defense are in perfect balance: a run saved is worth as much as a run scored. A run is a run is a run, Gertrude Stein might have observed.

ourgame.mlblogs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Piazza
Person
Casey Stengel
Person
Joe Mauer
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Yogi Berra
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Thurman Munson
Person
Johnny Bench
Person
Roy Campanella
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Mets#Young America#Mitt#The Brooklyn Excelsiors#New York Times#Brooklyn Atlantics#The Hall Of Fame#The Negro Leagues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBouresquina.com

Miguel Cabrera falls victim to cheapened milestone

This week, Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera joined an exclusive group of hitters when he hit the 500th home run of his career. This made him just the 28th MLB player to accomplish the feat. Aside from a few celebrations among teammates and a curtain call in Rogers Centre, however,...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees catcher gets name in MLB record book

Here’s something you don’t see every day. Or every decade. Former New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine entered the MLB record book Thursday, thanks to Andrew Romine, his brother, and for one night, his batterymate. Andrew Romine started Thursday at shortstop for the Chicago Cubs. But as the 17-4 beatdown...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies release former Mets infielder, Chase Utley rival

Just hours before Freddy Galvis is set to make his first appearance in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform since the 2017 season at shortstop, the club parted ways with a fellow 31-year-old infielder — who notably made headlines with legendary second baseman Chase Utley during the 2015 National League Division Series.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tony La Russa furious over 3-0 hit by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Video)

White Sox manager Tony La Russa was livid with catcher Seby Zavala over a 3-0 pitch Lance Lynn delivered to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tony La Russa was furious over a 3-0 hit by Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but this time his anger had nothing to do with the unwritten rules of baseball.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox believe 20-run outburst could end skid, propel them forward: ‘A night a lot of us were looking forward to,’ Xander Bogaerts says

BOSTON -- The Red Sox let out weeks worth of offensive frustrations Wednesday night against the Rays, and they hope their 20-run outburst is a sign of good things to come. Boston set season highs in runs (20), hits (19) and walks (9) and tied season highs in both triples (2) and extra-base hits (10) in a 20-8 drubbing of Tampa Bay that was even more of a blowout than the final score would indicate. From the first inning, when Kiké Hernández, Hunter Renfroe and Xander Bogaerts became the first trio of Red Sox since at least 1961 to lead off a game with three doubles in a row, it was clear Boston’s offense had awoken from a prolonged slumber.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

If Nick Castellanos opts out, the Chicago Cubs need to pounce

As time goes on in 2021, there has no been shortage of star power across the league this season. Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Nick Castellanos has been exceptional in just about every way at the plate. Though he is not guaranteed to hit unrestricted free agency this winter, the common belief is that he will opt out of his current contract with the Cincinnati Reds and test the waters.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Is Blake Snell back? Josiah Gray vs. Edward Cabrera; Miguel Sano a sneaky pickup?

If you held on to Blake Snell, give yourself a pat on the back. He's changed up his pitch mix, and over his past five starts he looks like Snell. You can read more about him below. On the surface, it seems like the opposite could be said for Zack Wheeler. Including Wednesday night, Wheeler has a 4.49 ERA over his past nine starts. I'm just not really buying the struggles over his last two outings. In both, it seems like Joe Girardi just left him out there too long. If Wheeler was just taken out after eight innings last night, he would have ended his night with 10 strikeouts over eight innings of four-run ball (only two were earned). Not bad.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Battle for Catcher of the Future

Jun 18, 2019; Omaha, NE, USA; Louisville Cardinals catcher Henry Davis (32) heads to the dugout after the first inning against the Auburn Tigers in the 2019 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports. The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired a handful of catching prospects over...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Carlos Correa to Detroit rumors get an early start

It was reported that Carlos Correa rejected the Houston Astros’ latest contract offer and looks like his days in Houston are done. Are the Detroit Tigers next?. Depending on your outlook, Detroit Tigers fans got some good news yesterday as Carlos Correa said this season is his last one in a Houston Astros uniform.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals give catcher Yadier Molina one-year extension

The Cardinals have agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract extension with franchise icon Yadier Molina, reports Katie Woo of the Athletic (Twitter link). The deal will keep the 10-time All-Star in St. Louis for the 2022 season. It’s not surprising the two sides were able to line up on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy