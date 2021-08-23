5 Catchers
“You gotta have a catcher, or you’re gonna have a lot of passed balls.”. Baseball truism: pennants are won with strength up the middle. The pitcher, yes, of course — he can’t be giving up more runs than you score. Increasingly pitching is viewed not as a part of team defense but its own thing, with a low FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) more predictive of victory than actual runs allowed. Pitching is not “90 percent of baseball,” or whatever portion a pundit may assign, but some figure less than 50 percent, for offense and defense are in perfect balance: a run saved is worth as much as a run scored. A run is a run is a run, Gertrude Stein might have observed.ourgame.mlblogs.com
