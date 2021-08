Friday’s High School Football featured games and predictions. La Habra (0-1) at Bishop Amat (0-0), 7 p.m.: There is so much curiosity surrounding Bishop Amat due to a major shake-up with the coaching staff, which will introduce new offensive and defensive coordinators for head coach Steve Hagerty, plus the Lancers are hoping to bounce back after a disappointing spring season that saw it finish 1-4 after back-to-back Mission League titles in 2018 and ’19. Third-year starting QB Tobin O’Dell is back and he must have a big season for Amat to be successful, and several returners are back, including a pair of juniors in RB Aiden Ramos and receiver Delano Franklin. And now there is even more pressure on Amat to win because La Habra stumbled out of the gate last week losing 13-0 to Upland, and will want to prove its offensive, behind talented QB Justin Gil, is way better than what it showed against the Highlanders.