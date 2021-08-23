Cancel
Red Oak, IA

Two-Vehicle Crash in Red Oak

By Tom Robinson
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BVhBd_0baBSJRO00

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police investigated a two-vehicle accident on Friday afternoon.

Police stated the accident happened at around 4:56 p.m. at W. Washington Avenue and N. Broadway Streets.

According to the report, a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by 16-year old Cayden Gillespie of Red Oak failed to yield from the stop sign. He headed across N. Broadway Street and broadsided a 2001 Chevy Blazer driven by 35-year old Gregory Kyle-Frazier Boehne of Adel. No one suffered injuries in the crash.

Authorities cited Gillespie for Failure to Yield the Right of Way to a stop sign.

Both vehicles each sustained an estimated $6,000 damage.

