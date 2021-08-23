Cancel
Law Enforcement

Hancock County Sheriff Arrest and Citation Report 08-23-2021

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 24th, 2021 Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy reports the following arrests for the week of August 16th, 2021 through August. Daniel H Svejda, age 37, of Keoluk, IA was arrested on a Hancock County Warrant charging him wich Failure to Appear on original charges of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence and Driving Under the Influence. Svejda was released after posting the required bond and given a future court date.

