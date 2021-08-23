Hancock County Sheriff Arrest and Citation Report 08-23-2021
August 24th, 2021 Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy reports the following arrests for the week of August 16th, 2021 through August. Daniel H Svejda, age 37, of Keoluk, IA was arrested on a Hancock County Warrant charging him wich Failure to Appear on original charges of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence and Driving Under the Influence. Svejda was released after posting the required bond and given a future court date.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
Comments / 0