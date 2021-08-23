Minnesota Has Best Unemployment Figures Since March

(KNSI) – The latest unemployment numbers in Minnesota show the most new hires since March. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the state gained 14,500 jobs, with 8,700 in the private sector. The unemployment rate stands at 3.9%. That’s up 0.5% in July on a seasonally adjusted basis. DEED says it’s the most significant gains since March for total employment and the largest since May for private sector employment.