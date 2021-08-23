Netflix's Cowboy Bebop First-Look Images

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNetflix's live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop will debut on Netflix on November 19, 2021. Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.

