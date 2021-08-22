Concerns around data privacy are rising, and blockchain is the solution
A decentralized future, with Web 3.0 and blockchain at its core, will provide the best practices in users’ privacy and data protection. Today’s consumers are willing to trade their data for personalization but have fast-growing concerns about data privacy. In a survey from a digital security and credential issuance company Entrust, only 21% of the respondents trust established global brands to keep their personal information secure.cryptocoingossip.com
Comments / 0