Concerns around data privacy are rising, and blockchain is the solution

Privacy by Design principles can unlock digital agility. Digital agility has never been more important. Good data handling practices are increasingly important for agility. With data breaches becoming an alarmingly common headline these days, it is no surprise that we keep seeing new privacy regulations and industry requirements being introduced. To efficiently address these ever-changing compliance requirements, many organizations are being motivated to develop a comprehensive strategy for modern app development, both in terms of how new apps are developed as well as how legacy apps can be modernized.