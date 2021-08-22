Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Concerns around data privacy are rising, and blockchain is the solution

cryptocoingossip.com
 5 days ago

A decentralized future, with Web 3.0 and blockchain at its core, will provide the best practices in users’ privacy and data protection. Today’s consumers are willing to trade their data for personalization but have fast-growing concerns about data privacy. In a survey from a digital security and credential issuance company Entrust, only 21% of the respondents trust established global brands to keep their personal information secure.

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madeleine Albright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Economy#Consumer Privacy#Entrust#Big Tech#Startpage#Americans#The European Union#Openmined#Ai#Anjuna#Duality Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
TechnologyThe Verge

China passes new privacy law aimed at protecting users’ personal data

China has passed a new privacy law aimed at protecting users’ personal data, state media reported. The new law comes as Chinese tech firms have come under renewed scrutiny in the country, and sets rules around how companies handle users’ information. The law takes effect on November 1st. The law—formally...
Chinaactionnewsnow.com

China passes sweeping data privacy law, stinging tech stocks again

China has passed sweeping new rules about the collection and use of personal data as Beijing toughens its regulation of the country's tech companies. The Personal Information Protection Law — which was approved Friday by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, and which will take effect November 1 — prohibits "illegally collecting, using, processing, transmitting, disclosing and trading people's personal information," according to state-run Xinhua News Agency.
Cell Phonesvmware.com

Future Proof Your Modern Apps Using Privacy by Design

Privacy by Design principles can unlock digital agility. Digital agility has never been more important. Good data handling practices are increasingly important for agility. With data breaches becoming an alarmingly common headline these days, it is no surprise that we keep seeing new privacy regulations and industry requirements being introduced. To efficiently address these ever-changing compliance requirements, many organizations are being motivated to develop a comprehensive strategy for modern app development, both in terms of how new apps are developed as well as how legacy apps can be modernized.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Security Think Tank: Data privacy and ethics in a post-Covid world

Over the past 17 months, business operations and consumer demand have changed for ever. The transition to remote working has been swift and more permanent than anyone would have envisaged initially. Governments have embraced technology to gain insights into critical health issues, such as using mass testing and advanced analytical models for disease spread, and to inform policy creation and decision-making.
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

CertiK Raises $61M for its End-to-End Blockchain Security Solutions Business

Distributed ledger technologies like Blockchain are considered to be inherently secure. Yet, vulnerabilities in infrastructure can lead to manipulation and attacks. CertiK offers end-to-end security solutions for blockchain, providing exhaustive security audits and smart contract monitoring. The company’s Skynet platform provides real-time insights into the security of DeFi applications. Founded in 2017, CertiK serves over 1000 clients, has secured digital assets valued at $70B+, and is already profitable.
Businesscryptocoingossip.com

Terra Virtua moves to Polygon blockchain, citing environmental concerns

“By harnessing the power of this new blockchain, we can ensure that our NFTs are limiting their impact,” said Terra Virtua co-founder and CTO Jawad Ashraf. Digital collectibles platform Terra Virtua has moved from the Ethereum blockchain to Polygon in an attempt to be greener. In a Monday announcement, Terra...
InternetZDNet

Video-conferencing data concerns: Privacy watchdog issues Zoom warning to state government

Germany's Hamburg privacy watchdog has warned the city's state government that its use of Zoom's on-demand video-conferencing product violates the EU's privacy laws. The official warning came from Ulrich Kühn, acting Hamburg commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (HmbBfDI), concerning the Hamburg state government's use of Zoom -- and specifically, the transmission of data to the US. That transmission, said Kühn, violated the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Economymartechseries.com

Privacy Concerns Rise As Businesses Report Increased Personal Data Collection

A new KPMG survey reveals a deep disconnect between corporate data practices and the general population’s expectations around transparency and data privacy. As companies collect more personal data, survey respondents are increasingly concerned about how their data is being used and report concerns about the level of data collection. Marketing...
Businessmediapost.com

Amazon's Palm Print Collection Raises Privacy Concerns, Lawmakers Say

Amazon's plan to enable consumers to use their palm prints to pay for merchandise in brick-and-mortar stores could pose new privacy and security risks, a trio of lawmakers suggest in a letter to the company. “Amazon’s expansion of biometric data collection through Amazon One raises serious questions about Amazon’s plans...
TechnologyWebProNews

Microsoft’s Azure Government Top Secret Now Available

Microsoft has announced the general availability of its Azure Government Top Secret, in the company’s bid to gain more government contracts. Government contracts are some of the most lucrative contracts for tech companies, including cloud providers. Needless to say, however, combining cloud options with classified and top secret information presents very unique challenges. At one point, Amazon had a clear lead, being the only company to have achieved the Pentagon’s Impact Level 6 certification. Microsoft closed that gap in late 2019, and has been accelerating its efforts to get government cloud contracts ever since.
MarketsNEWSBTC

Solving Privacy Concerns in the Crypto Ecosystem with BlackHat

The concern for one’s privacy online is one of the core reasons for the creation and subsequent growth in the crypto industry around the world. While privacy coins have been gaining popularity among users as they help people protect their identities and also becoming a part of the crypto ecosystem. The problem lies in the accessibility of these coins, which is difficult for inexperienced users.
Technologycybersecdn.com

Supply chain attacks are closing in on MSPs

If you attended Black Hat this year, you couldn’t avoid the topic of supply chain attacks. From keynotes to vendor messaging to booth presentations, they were a ubiquitous topic in Las Vegas this year. Supply chain attacks are cyberattacks targeting an upstream vendor for the ultimate purpose of compromising one...
TechnologyTechCrunch

Companies betting on data must value people as much as AI

Those working with data may have heard a different rendition of the 80-20 rule: A data scientist spends 80% of their time at work cleaning up messy data as opposed to doing actual analysis or generating insights. Imagine a 30-minute drive expanded to two-and-a-half hours by traffic jams, and you’ll get the picture.
InternetThe Drum

What data clean rooms mean for the privacy-first internet

Data clean rooms enable marketers to access scores of valuable consumer data in order to optimize their targeting efforts — in an anonomized and secure way that speaks to growing privacy concerns. But marketers have many different types of data clean rooms to choose from and the best-fit will vary depending on a range of factors, writes Katherine Strieder, global chief product officer at programmatic marketing firm MiQ.
TechnologyVoice of America

Cybersecurity Experts Worried by Chinese Firm’s Control of Smart Devices 

Smart home thermostats. Smart home security cameras. Smart refrigerators. Smart TVs. Smart pet feeders. Smart breast pumps. From rooftop to basement and the bedrooms in between, much of the technology making consumer products smart comes from a little-known Chinese firm, Tuya Inc. of Hangzhou. Tuya says as of 2020, its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy