Iran to Reallow Crypto Mining In September After Four-Month Blackout Ban

cryptocoingossip.com
 4 days ago

The governmental agency in charge of power generation and distribution in Iran says that crypto mining operations will be able to function from Sept 22. Iran’s government will lift the ban on cryptocurrency mining come Sept 22. The Iran Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company (Tavanir) said that the power consumption strain will subside by then, and miners could thus resume their operations.

cryptocoingossip.com

