I decided to spend the day with my family today rather than watch 6-8 baseball games. I was planning to spend it going to my daughter’s youth football game (she’s a cheerleader) but it got cancelled after one of the cheerleaders came down with COVID. (And from what I understand, she has symptoms.) My daughter is vaccinated, so she should be fine. But out of an “abundance of caution,” there will be no cheerleading until they can produce a negative COVID test five days after the last exposure, which she is taking tomorrow.