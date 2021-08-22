Cancel
Baseball

Rangers History Today: Ryan's 5,000th Strikeout And A 30-Run Explosion

 5 days ago

On this date in Texas Rangers history, a Texas legend hit a career milestone and the Rangers put on an offensive show in Baltimore, 18 years apart. Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan recorded the 5,000th strikeout of his career on August 22, 1989. Playing his first season with the Rangers, after signing a one-year deal with the team, the strikeout was just the first of four major career milestones that would come later: his 300th career win and sixth career no-hitter in 1990, and his seventh career no-hitter in 1991.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Ryan
Person
Nolan Ryan
#Strikeout#History Today#Major League
Texas Rangers
Sports
Baseball
