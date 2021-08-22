Rangers History Today: Ryan’s 5,000th Strikeout And A 30-Run Explosion

On this date in Texas Rangers history, one of baseball’s most unique characters recorded the only save of his Major League career. The game was on August 14, 1977, and the Chicago White Sox were at Arlington Stadium to face the Rangers. After a tumultuous season that had the Rangers on their fourth manager (Billy Hunter), they were still in the hunt for the American League West crown. And, with a 12-9 win over the White Sox, they improved their standing. They also overcame a six-run first inning by the White Sox, one that chased off Rangers starter Nelson Briles after just eight hitters, giving up six earned runs.