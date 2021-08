The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has admitted that due to a lack of communication on the part of Binance, proper supervision is not currently possible. UK’s financial watchdog, the FCA, has released a supervisory notice stating numerous concerns about Binance’s governance and products. The notice goes as far as to say that “Based upon the Firm’s engagement to date, the FCA considers that the Firm is not capable of being effectively supervised.” The FCA adds that this is a major issue considering that the exchange is a global exchange that offers high-risk products that pose a significant risk to consumers.