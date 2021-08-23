MSU sets new fundraising record with $120.7 million in FY 2021
STARKVILLE, Miss.— Mississippi State University has once again reached new heights and shattered previous records with a year-end $120.7 million in fundraising support. The 2021 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, marks the highest single-year giving total in the land-grant institution’s 143-year-old history and represents a 9 percent increase from FY20’s total of $111 million. This achievement is further underscored by its occurrence on the heels of the 2020 conclusion of MSU’s billion-dollar capital campaign.www.msstate.edu
Comments / 0