Alea, the Colombian born and New York-based singer-songwriter will be releasing her new album Alborotá on August 19, 2021. Alea’s combines blends cumbia, porro, currulao and huapango with pop and Flamenco. Her songs talk about strength, feminism, and determination. She gives details, “I decided that I couldn’t let other people and the environment dictate my freedom, who I chose to love and how I decided to speak about my truths. My music became a reflection of that. To be bold, fierce and unapologetic.”