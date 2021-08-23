Psychonauts 2: How to Change Powers
Psychonauts 2 has finally arrived after years and years of anticipation from fans wanting to see Raz’s adventure continue. The sequel is extremely faithful to the original and builds on lots of mechanics that the first game introduced. Of course, powers are back and you’ll find that you’ll need to change powers often to adapt to various combat and platforming challenges. In this guide, we’ll go over how to change powers in Psychonauts 2 so you can stay on top of everything going on in-game.twinfinite.net
Comments / 0