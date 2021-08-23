Studying abroad in 2021: What does the COVID-19 pandemic mean for students crossing the pond?

When it comes to readjusting college lifestyles as institutions change their policies regarding the pandemic, in-person learning is not only going to be a big change for regular students, but also for students who plan to study abroad. While study abroad has been promoted as an opportunity for students to gain hands-on experiential learning in a foreign culture, it now comes with several heavy burdens ranging from safety concerns, travel restrictions and potentially coming home early. Students going abroad this semester may be some of the first who have to worry about a fast-spreading virus on top of everything else that comes with traveling to a new country.