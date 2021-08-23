Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blacksburg, VA

We’re all freshmen now: Navigating our new “normal”

By Olivia Ferrare, lifestyles editor
Collegiate Times
 3 days ago

No matter how many years back we graduated high school, this coming semester will be new for every Virginia Tech student. The class of 2025 will descend upon a campus that has been relatively empty and completely different from what it was like in March 2020. However, the class of 2024 has never truly lived on that same “normal” campus either. Even the class of 2023 only experienced the true Virginia Tech experience for a couple of months before being sent home. How long has it been for the class of 2022 since they’ve felt as if they were really living the life Blacksburg promises? It’s as if every student that will walk into class on Monday is as lost as the next. Do any of us actually remember where our classes are, the fastest routes to the dining halls in between rush times, the buzz of excitement right before the first chords of “Enter Sandman'' in Lane or even that awkward feeling when someone takes your unassigned seat in a huge lecture hall?

www.collegiatetimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Blacksburg, VA
Education
City
Blacksburg, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Maps#High School#Squires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
Related
EducationOracle

Students and faculty prepare to navigate new normal in the fall

As preparations are being made to return to campus for the fall semester, students and faculty will encounter numerous changes, such as the absence of mask mandates and random testing compared to a previous school year of online learning. With hardly any mandates and regulations, some students are feeling uncertain...
Blacksburg, VARoanoke Times

Wabissa Bede won't be back at Virginia Tech this basketball season

Virginia Tech basketball won’t have senior guard Wabissa Bede in the program in any capacity this season, a source said Wednesday. The 6-foot-1 guard, a Massachusetts native, had considered playing one more season with the Hokies or serving as a graduate assistant for Coach Mike Young. It’s unclear what Bede’s future plans are, but he decided not to be in Blacksburg for the upcoming season, the source said.
College SportsCollegiate Times

Taking a look at the Hokies’ football schedule

The 2021 college football season is right around the corner, and that means Hokie football is too. After finishing with a disappointing 5 – 6 record in a pandemic-complicated 2020 season, Virginia Tech will be looking to bounce back and reclaim recognition as one of the better teams in the ACC. Let’s take a look at this year’s schedule and predict how the Hokies might fare as the season goes along.
Blacksburg, VARichmond.com

UPDATED 8/21: Virginia Tech's 2021 projected scholarship chart

(UPDATED 8/21) BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is projected to go into the fall with 86 scholarship players. The NCAA granted all fall student-athletes an additional year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and will allow FBS teams to go over the 85 scholarship limit next year thanks to the rule change.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Countdown No. 10: Three Quick Questions with Virginia Tech

The season is almost here! That's right, we're two weeks away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be a full 2021 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Maryland the first weekend of September. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we continue with a quick preview of Virginia Tech. Later in the season, as we get into game week prep, we will follow up with our friends at VTScoop for a more detailed look at the game. For now, though, here is a quick rundown with Matej Sis to learn about the Hokies.
Elon, NCelonphoenix.com

Women's Soccer Travels to Virginia Tech Thursday

ELON, N.C.— The Elon University women's soccer team will face Virginia Tech in its first road match of the season on Thursday, Aug. 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Live stats and a stream on ACC Network Extra (via ESPN+) will be available. THE SERIES. -Virginia Tech leads the...
Blacksburg, VANRVNews

Blacksburg Wins the Mayors Innovative Design Cohort

Today we are excited to announce that the Town of Blacksburg, Virginia is one of three cities to win a spot in the Mayors Innovative Design Cohort. The Cohort is a national partnership between the American Institute of Architects and the Mayors Innovation Project to help build zero carbon, resilient, healthy, and equitable cities. Blacksburg leaders will have the opportunity to address the climate crisis while creating equitable, inclusive public spaces.
College Sportsvt.edu

Jennifer Irish named Virginia Tech’s Faculty Athletics Representative

Jennifer Irish has been named Virginia Tech’s Faculty Athletics Representative (FAR). Irish, a professor of civil and environmental engineering, has been a member of the university faculty since 2011. As FAR, Irish represents the faculty in Virginia Tech’s relationship with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Atlantic Coast...
Blacksburg, VARichmond.com

Wabissa Bede won't be back at Virginia Tech this basketball season

Virginia Tech basketball won't have senior guard Wabissa Bede in the program in any capacity this season, a source said Wednesday. The 6-foot-1 guard, a Massachusetts native, had considered playing one more season with the Hokies or serving as a graduate assistant for Coach Mike Young. It's unclear what Bede's future plans are, but he decided not to be in Blacksburg for the upcoming season, the source said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy