We’re all freshmen now: Navigating our new “normal”

No matter how many years back we graduated high school, this coming semester will be new for every Virginia Tech student. The class of 2025 will descend upon a campus that has been relatively empty and completely different from what it was like in March 2020. However, the class of 2024 has never truly lived on that same “normal” campus either. Even the class of 2023 only experienced the true Virginia Tech experience for a couple of months before being sent home. How long has it been for the class of 2022 since they’ve felt as if they were really living the life Blacksburg promises? It’s as if every student that will walk into class on Monday is as lost as the next. Do any of us actually remember where our classes are, the fastest routes to the dining halls in between rush times, the buzz of excitement right before the first chords of “Enter Sandman'' in Lane or even that awkward feeling when someone takes your unassigned seat in a huge lecture hall?