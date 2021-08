The long-awaited Psychonauts 2 has finally arrived from Double Fine. It took many years for Raz’s story to be picked up, but here we are in 2021 and the plot is starting up right where it left off. As gamers, we all want our progress to pick up right where we left it off, so if you’re here, you’re probably wondering exactly how to save in Psychonauts 2. Here’s everything you need to know so you don’t lose progress.